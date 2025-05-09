Barnsley man fined more than £1,000 after illegal waste dumping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Barnsley residents have been fined following separate prosecutions for fly-tipping and waste-related offences.

Damon Milthorpe, 36, of Harold Avenue in Lundwood, was found guilty of fly-tipping after waste was discovered dumped on Station Road, Cudworth, in September 2024. The case was investigated by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s neighbourhood wardens.

After failing to attend two earlier court dates, Mr Milthorpe was arrested at the end of April and brought before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to the offences. He was fined a total of £1,078. The court heard that Mr Milthorpe had been advertising waste removal services without holding the proper authority to do so, which the judge described as an aggravating factor.

In a separate case, local café owner Leanne Lloyd, of Leanne’s Café on Park Road, Barnsley, was prosecuted for failing in her legal duty of care regarding controlled waste. During an inspection, council wardens found she was unable to produce the required waste transfer documentation.

Ms Lloyd also pleaded guilty and was fined £156.

Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said:“Alongside other recent prosecutions, these two fines show that we will not tolerate fly-tipping and a lack of duty of care when it comes to waste.

“Anyone who continues to fly-tip and blight our borough will be found, prosecuted and fined to send a message that we won’t tolerate this behaviour.

“When it comes to waste duty of care, we will always seek to support and encourage businesses on prevention and make them aware of their obligations in respect of waste, but where advice is ignored and legislation not complied with, breaches will be investigated and prosecutions sought.

“I’d like to thank our wardens, the safer communities team and our litigation team for their help and hard work in these prosecutions.”