Barnsley council to review bin collection delays

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has pledged to review its approach to bin collections after delays caused by snow and ice last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In January 2025, Barnsley’s waste collection service faced significant disruptions due to the severe snow and ice that hit the borough, which made it ‘unsafe’ for crews to collect kerbside bins.

This resulted in a large backlog of missed collections, which affected both general waste and recycling bins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During yesterday’s (February 6) full council meeting, councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways at BMBC explained the challenges posed by the weather.

“The snow and ice that we experienced at the start of January was the most severe in 15 years,” Councillor Higginbottom said.

“In many parts of the borough, big collections were simply not possible to complete in a manner that would be safe for our crew and our residents.”

“In a typical week, we empty around 115,000 bins in Barnsley, but the vast majority of those during the ice week were unable to be completed, which caused a huge backlog into the following week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Higginbottom acknowledged that Barnsley was not alone in facing waste collection challenges, with other local authorities in the region also struggling due to the weather.

“Every local authority in the region had significant waste challenges because of the snow and ice,” he said.

“What I will say is that a number of local authorities took the decision, I think wrongly, to say that they’re not going to come back for missed recycling collections. We didn’t take that position in Barnsley. We made the commitment to coming back and recovering recycling, as we’re able to do, and that’s something I’m proud of our team for being able to do.”

“I’m pleased to report that the backlog is predominantly cleared on grey waste, and that good progress is being made to catch up on recycling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He concluded by addressing the frustration felt by residents and council members, thanking everyone for their patience. “I entirely appreciate how frustrating this is for members and for residents, and I thank all of them for their continued patience as services are recovered,” he added.

“It will be impossible to have a waste service that is fully equipped to deal with a one-in-15-year weather event like this. However, we will fully review our response in the coming weeks and ensure that any lessons learned are effectively applied to future contingency planning.”