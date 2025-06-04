Barnsley Council to replace 28 vehicles in £4m scheme

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 10:54 BST

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council is set to approve a £4m programme to replace 28 service vehicles, including refuse trucks, gritters, highways vehicles, and buses.

According to a report to go before the council’s cabinet next week, the replacement scheme is vital to maintain waste collection, road maintenance, and public transport services across the borough.

Cabinet members will be asked to approve the purchase of these vehicles, which include refuse collection trucks and various vans used across council departments. The replacements come as the current vehicle leases expire during this fiscal year, and early procurement is necessary due to long lead times for delivery.

The scheme consists of eight refuse collection vehicles used for household waste pickup, three ride-on rotary sweepers to clean streets and public areas, four light commercial vehicles for general maintenance tasks, and two specialised service vehicles equipped for specific jobs such as green waste collection and street cleaning.

The plan also includes updated costs for eight refuse collection vehicles approved last year, as well as the addition of nine more vehicles and equipment already on order.

The total capital investment is estimated at around £4.09 million over the next two years, although a sale and leaseback agreement means these costs are effectively net nil for the council.

The new vehicles will meet the latest emissions and safety standards, contributing to cleaner air and safer roads.

While the immediate focus is on replacing 28 vehicles, more than 120 leases expire this year. The remaining vehicles will be considered as part of the full fleet strategy expected to be presented later this year, which aims to improve how the council manages its vehicles in response to rising costs and growing service needs.

Cabinet members will also be reassured that all additional revenue costs related to the interim replacements are expected to be managed within existing budgets for 2025/26, with longer-term financial implications to be reviewed alongside the new strategy.

