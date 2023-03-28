News you can trust since 1887
Barnsley council to purchase 29 electric vehicles as part of £5m transport upgrade

A £5m scheme to upgrade Barnsley Council’s fleet of vehicles is set to be approved by cabinet next week.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:34 BST

The council aims to procure 102 vehicles, 29 of which may be electric.

Of the vehicles, 86 will replace existing ones, with 33 of these for use by Berneslai Homes.

The remaining 16 vehicles will add to the council’s fleet.

Purchasing the new vehicles will reduce carbon emissions, improve safety, reduce maintenance and running costs, and reduce the use of hire vehicles.

The report adds: “The council already has a small electric vehicle charging infrastructure that can be utilised for additional electric vehicles.

“A final decision will be made on whether to replace the vehicles we have identified with EVs or ULEVs during the procurement process. The usage profile will be scrutinised, and estimated fuel and maintenance cost reduction will be evaluated against the additional purchase price and leasing cost.

“Additional capital expenditure will also be required for more charging points to support these additional vehicles.”

