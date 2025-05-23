Barnsley Council to abolish bin replacement fees in £2.3M waste services overhaul

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council is set to abolish a £31 charge for replacement recycling bins, as part of a £2.3 million investment to streamline waste and recycling services across the borough.

The policy change, which will go before BMBC’s cabinet on May 28, will scrap the delivery charge, making it completely free for residents to request new or replacement bins. This shift is designed to remove cost barriers to recycling and improve access to essential waste services.

The council plans to allocate £500,000 in capital funding to support the bin replacement initiative, which is expected to benefit up to 20,000 households over the 2025/26 financial year.

The scheme is expected to boost recycling rates and cut bin-related complaints.

In total, the council is proposing a £2.3 million boost to its waste services, including £1.8 million in revenue funding to continue its safety and quality programme. This initiative, first rolled out in 2024, aims to reduce accidents among refuse workers, which is widely recognised as one of the UK’s most hazardous jobs.

The programme includes investment in in-cab vehicle technology, better crew training, and seasonal staffing to address missed collections during peak periods. These changes were prompted in part by the severe weather disruptions over winter 2024/25, which saw more than 100,000 collections missed due to snow and ice.