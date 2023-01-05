Barnsley Council accused of “dragging their feet” over hospital park and ride scheme

An opposition councillor has accused Barnsley Council of “dragging their feet” over the introduction of a park and ride scheme at the town’s hospital.

Councillor Peter Fielding called on BMBC to carry out a viability study to introduce a Park and Ride scheme to improve air quality, and reduce congestion.

Coun Fielding adds that a recommendation to do so was accepted by Barnsley Council’s cabinet in July, but says no such study has taken place – which the cabinet member for environment and highways says has now been commissioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Fielding said: “I don’t think the council appreciate the urgency of this problem.

An opposition councillor has accused Barnsley Council of “dragging their feet” over the introduction of a park and ride scheme at the town’s hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This problem is directly adding to the pressure on the NHS staff as well as waiting times for appointments but it could so easily be solved.

“The only sensible solution is to do what many other councils have supported and introduce a convenient and reliable park and ride scheme to serve the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This council seem to have a reluctance to introduce one and are dragging their feet over the viability study.”

However, Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet member for environment and highways, said BMBC is looking to “follow the evidence to produce a long-term solution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Higginbottom said: “Barnsley Council have commissioned an independent feasibility study into the viability of a Park and Ride scheme for the hospital.

“Our officers are engaging constructively with that process and we expect to see further progress this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must have a robust process that is led by independent experts and allowed to reach its own conclusions.