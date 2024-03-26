Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley-based vintage clothing company Glass Onion has sent 600 coats to war-torn Ukraine.

Glass Onion does not buy fur products from suppliers, but when they have slipped through the net, they have been put aside to go to good use.

After filling up a lorry, the coats were sent to Ukraine and distributed to areas near Kyiv by the International Aid Trust.

Women in Ukraine who have received donated fur coats from Glass Onion.

Refugees from the Donbas region and other locals who have received the coats have been through an extremely cold winter.

Julie, from the International Aid Trust, said: "Some of the distribution of aid to areas near the front lines often has to be done very quickly, as Russian drones can be looking for our team’s vans.