Avian flu case confirmed at Thrybergh Country Park

A case of avian influenza (bird flu) had been confirmed in a wild bird at Thrybergh Country Park, Rotherham Metroplitan Borough Council has confirmed.

The strain identified is highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1, which can be fatal to wild, poultry, game and captive birds.

The council says the risk to humans remains low, but is urging visitors to take care when walking near open water and to follow safety advice displayed on signs around the park.

People are asked not to touch or move any dead birds.

Anyone who finds one should report it to Rotherham Council by emailing [email protected] or calling the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) helpline on 0345 933 5577.

Bird keepers are being reminded to stay alert for symptoms of avian flu and to report any concerns however mild to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).