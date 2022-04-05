ark sheffield is working with Sheffield and District African and Caribbean Association (SADACCA), Blend Kitchen, Foodhall, Heeley City Farm, Open Kitchen, City of Sanctuary and interdisciplinary design collective RESOLVE to explore fears, and frustrations, as well as tactics and strategies to find better ways to live together in the face of the climate crisis.

On Wednesday, April 6, a collaboratively built ark, will travel through the city to the Crucible.

The project will culminate in a performance at the theatre that evening at 8.30pm, featuring people from across the city.

An ark Sheffield climate change event at Blend Kitchen

Voices will fill the theatre, as those gathered hear people’s life stories, find resonances and weave together the possibilities for being with one another, according to the blurb for the event.

The performance is a free non-ticketed event and anyone can turn up and watch the work of ark Sheffield.

ark is an artist-led community engagement project about climate change. It seeks to open-up a conversation in which participants can safely explore hopes, fears, and solutions to our ecological crisis.

Over the last few weeks, ark Sheffield has been working with people across the city to speculate on how to live together in the face of a planetary crisis.

As part of this, ark has co-hosted a series of shared meals allowing for conversation to grow and friendships to form.