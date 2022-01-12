Some people in the S8 area of the city were hit by a power cut in the early hours of the morning.

The outage, which was first reported at 5.10am on January 11, affected 1,701 properties. Northern Powergrid said the reason for the power cut was an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve the area.

Many took to social media to question the powercut, with many sharing their experiences.

Northern Powergrid confirmed an early-morning powercut in Sheffield S8 today.

A tweet by Northen Powergrid explained the situation:

"Hi to all our customer in #S8 there is an unexpected powercut affecting 1701 properties in your area. We currently estimate your power will be back on by 06:45am. If our repairs take longer, we will keep you updated on here. Thanks, #TeamPowergrid.”