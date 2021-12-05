Members of Derbyshire Against the Cull (DATC) descended on Haddon Hall, near Bakewell, ahead of the venue’s 'It’s a Wonderful Christmas' event on Saturday, December 4.

They protested against pheasant shooting and badger culling, which they claim is taking place on land owned by Haddon Hall.

Members of Derbyshire Against the Cull held a protest against pheasant shooting and badger culling on land owned by Haddon Hall.

Protesters gathered outside the Peacock Pub in Rowsley, and marched to the gates of Haddon Hall with banners and leaflets.

A spokesperson for DATC said: “Public opinion is against both pheasant shooting, and badger culling, and most visitors to Haddon Hall will be horrified to learn the truth of where their money is going.”

A spokesperson for Haddon Hall declined to comment on the protest.

Anti-bloodsports protesters demonstrated at Derbyshire tourist attraction Haddon Hall on Saturday, December 4.

The venue’s website says its Christmas events, taking place on weekends throughout December, will see the stunning English country house ‘beautifully decorated and festively dressed’.