Addy Street Sheffield: Dramatic video shows water jetting into the air after serious pipe leak

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 10:09 BST
This was the scene on a Sheffield street on Monday, after a pipe burst sent water spouting high into the air.

Shocked residents told how the water poured from the leak on Addy Street, escaping into the sky like a fountain because of the water pressure.

Water shooting into the air from a pipe leak at Addy Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
Water shooting into the air from a pipe leak at Addy Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

The video shows the scene, at around 2pm yesterday. One resident told The Star it was the fourth time there had been a leak there this year.

Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield

A Yorkshire Water van could be seen at the scene.

The firm has been approached for comment.

Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and much more.

Related topics:Yorkshire WaterResidentsVideo
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice