This was the scene on a Sheffield street on Monday, after a pipe burst sent water spouting high into the air.

Shocked residents told how the water poured from the leak on Addy Street, escaping into the sky like a fountain because of the water pressure.

Water shooting into the air from a pipe leak at Addy Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

The video shows the scene, at around 2pm yesterday. One resident told The Star it was the fourth time there had been a leak there this year.

A Yorkshire Water van could be seen at the scene.

The firm has been approached for comment.