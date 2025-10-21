Addy Street Sheffield: Dramatic video shows water jetting into the air after serious pipe leak
This was the scene on a Sheffield street on Monday, after a pipe burst sent water spouting high into the air.
Shocked residents told how the water poured from the leak on Addy Street, escaping into the sky like a fountain because of the water pressure.
The video shows the scene, at around 2pm yesterday. One resident told The Star it was the fourth time there had been a leak there this year.
A Yorkshire Water van could be seen at the scene.
The firm has been approached for comment.