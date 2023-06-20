News you can trust since 1887
Action to tackle plastic pollution

A new community organisation, Sheffield Action on Plastic, has launched this week, to address the issues of single-use plastic and plastic pollution in Sheffield.
By Angela Furniss
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST
Collecting plasticCollecting plastic
Collecting plastic

Plastic pollution has quickly become one of the biggest environmental challenges facing us today.

Up to 12 million tonnes of plastic enters our oceans every year, with 100,000 marine mammals and turtles and 1 million sea birds killed by plastic pollution annually.

Sheffield is in a key place to affect this, with its five rivers that can carry plastics all the way to the sea.

Sheffield Action on PlasticSheffield Action on Plastic
Sheffield Action on Plastic

Sheffield Action on Plastic have set out their objectives, which include pursuing a reusable revolution with a reusable cup hire scheme for use at events, organising regular plastic free markets helping individuals switch to a plastic free lifestyle, and supporting businesses with the upcoming October single-use plastic ban.

Chairperson of the group, Greg Hewitt, said: "We are incredibly excited to launch this new group, with the huge potential to make a difference in Sheffield, reducing waste, saving money, and tackling plastic pollution.

Our ambition is to work with the Sheffield community to reduce single-use plastics, so whether you're an individual, business, charity, community group or school, we want to hear from you and for you to join our mission."

Anyone interested in getting involved with the group can fill out a volunteer form or email [email protected]

