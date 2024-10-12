9 Sheffield buildings voted the ‘most beautiful’ by readers - from Victorian town hall to Hillsborough Stadium

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 12th Oct 2024, 07:45 GMT

Sheffield has some remarkable architecture ranging all the way back to the 1200s to present day.

We asked our readers on the streets and on social media to name ‘most beautiful’ building in Sheffield, and we received many suggestions.

It follows on from a survey commissioned by Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland that set out to find the country’s top 30 stunning buildings – and Sheffield received a mention at number 29.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Three per cent of those surveyed mentioned the Winter Gardens in the city centre. This glasshouse, which is home to more than 2,000 plants from all around the world, was officially opened by the late Queen Elizabeth II in May 2003.

These are some of Sheffield’s buildings believed to be the ‘most beautiful’, according to our readers…

Sheffield Town Hall received several mentions, and with good reason too. This Victorian grade I listed building was officially opened in May 1897 by Queen Victoria.

1. Sheffield Town Hall

Sheffield Town Hall received several mentions, and with good reason too. This Victorian grade I listed building was officially opened in May 1897 by Queen Victoria. | Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
The Winter Garden in Sheffield city centre is the perfect place to escape from the stresses of daily life. It was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2003, and is the largest urban glasshouse anywhere in Europe.

2. Sheffield's Winter Garden

The Winter Garden in Sheffield city centre is the perfect place to escape from the stresses of daily life. It was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2003, and is the largest urban glasshouse anywhere in Europe. | National World Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Sheffield City Hall is a grade II listed building used for events, performances, music and entertainment. It officially opened in September 1932 - and it even survived a nearby bomb explosion, though damage can still be seen on its pillars.

3. Sheffield City Hall

Sheffield City Hall is a grade II listed building used for events, performances, music and entertainment. It officially opened in September 1932 - and it even survived a nearby bomb explosion, though damage can still be seen on its pillars. | Paul Morton Photo: Paul Morton

Photo Sales
Sheffield Cathedral is a magnificent building, with sections dating back to around 1200. It was granted 'cathedral status' in 1914.

4. Sheffield Cathedral

Sheffield Cathedral is a magnificent building, with sections dating back to around 1200. It was granted 'cathedral status' in 1914. | James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldTown HallVictorianSocial mediaElizabeth IILeonardo Hotels UKPlantsWinter GardensIreland
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice