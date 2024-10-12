We asked our readers on the streets and on social media to name ‘most beautiful’ building in Sheffield, and we received many suggestions.

It follows on from a survey commissioned by Leonardo Hotels UK & Ireland that set out to find the country’s top 30 stunning buildings – and Sheffield received a mention at number 29.

Three per cent of those surveyed mentioned the Winter Gardens in the city centre. This glasshouse, which is home to more than 2,000 plants from all around the world, was officially opened by the late Queen Elizabeth II in May 2003.

These are some of Sheffield’s buildings believed to be the ‘most beautiful’, according to our readers…

1 . Sheffield Town Hall Sheffield Town Hall received several mentions, and with good reason too. This Victorian grade I listed building was officially opened in May 1897 by Queen Victoria.

2 . Sheffield's Winter Garden The Winter Garden in Sheffield city centre is the perfect place to escape from the stresses of daily life. It was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2003, and is the largest urban glasshouse anywhere in Europe.

3 . Sheffield City Hall Sheffield City Hall is a grade II listed building used for events, performances, music and entertainment. It officially opened in September 1932 - and it even survived a nearby bomb explosion, though damage can still be seen on its pillars.