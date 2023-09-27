Enjoy the Sounds of Woodseats at Crookes Social Club
Sounds of Woodseats, featuring music and song from the world of stage and screen, will be on stage at Crookes Social Club in Mulehouse Road, Crookes, with three shows on November 4 and 5.
The theme of this year’s concert is Heroes and Villains, offering a full programme of hit songs from Hollywood, Broadway and West End classics, along with a selection of numbers from more recent shows, all directed by Maddie Stones and Lucy Mulvihill, with musical direction by Adam Walker.
The concert, which also includes traditional interval pie and peas or hot roast pork sandwiches, is performed on Saturday November 4 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Sunday, November 5 at 2.30pm.
Tickets cost £18 with food or £12 for the concert only and can be booked by calling 0114 2644803 or 07534 707079 or emailing: [email protected]
“Once again, we have an excellent lineup of talent for what promises to be a memorable evening of great music,” said Woodseats Musical Theatre Company chair Mary Newey.
“We have an outstanding production team who have put together a fantastic show that offers a great blend of the familiar and not so familiar - the best of the baddies and the glorious goodies of musical theatre!
“And we are delighted to be taking Sounds of Woodseats to Crookes Social Club which has car parking at the front and rear of the club along with plenty of on street parking and full disabled access, meaning everybody should be able to join us for a memorable show.”