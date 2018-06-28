Enjoy the matches - but behave yourself on the streets of Doncaster.

Enjoy the matches - but behave yourself on the streets of Doncaster.

That is the message from Doncaster's police chief today as he prepares to put extra officers on the town centre streets for this week's big England World Cup football matches.

The national team, which could include former Danum School pupil Danny Rose, who made his first appearance for the country in a World Cup finals in the 6-1 win against Panama, goes into action tonight (Thursday), and then on either Monday or Tuesday, depending on tonight's result, in their first match of the knock-out stage.

Officers are keen to see fans enjoy themselves - but are urging them to do so without causing damage or trouble.

Doncaster police commander Chief Supt Shaun Morley said: "We want people to enjoy themselves but to enjoy themselves remembering that they are part of this community, and remembering that they have got to respect businesses and other people.

"I'm urging them to work with us, not against us, and remember that we are all on the same team.

"When you have alcohol next to emotion and passion it can potentially go one of two ways, and it can potentially cause issues that officers have to deal with. It is a fine balance and sometimes a result causes negative emotions fuelled by alcohol which can cause issues.

"After the last game, a bus stop was broken by exuberant fans. That is clearly not acceptable and is an example of why it is so important to show respect to people and property whatever happens on the football pitch."

Extra officers will be on duty tonight to deal with any problems, with the number expected to increase further for England's first knock-out game next week.

Fans have packed Silver Street for the previous two games, against Tunisia and Panama, spilling onto the street afterwards.

After the Tunisia game, fans climbed on to the top of one of the bus shelters. It broke under the weight. Some fans also fell off the top of the structure.

Others sang, chanted and danced in a colourful carnival atmosphere. At one stage, the street was totally blocked by a sea of supporters sporting red and white and cheering along to football anthems such as Vindaloo by Fat Les.