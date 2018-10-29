Enjoy a ‘Spook’tacular Autumn without ‘Pet-rifying’ your Pets!

Halloween and Bonfire Night offer humans ample opportunity for some terrifyingly good fun, however it can be one of the scariest times of the year for our four-legged friends. Both celebrations can be particularly distressing, stressful and dangerous for our pets, giving them a big fright for all the wrong reasons.

To help ensure you and your furry friend can enjoy the festivities together, Natures Menu, the UK and Europe’s number one expert in raw and natural pet food, reveals how to have a stress-free and safe Halloween and Bonfire Night.

- Sweet treats

Trick or treating is considered the best part of Halloween for little kids and some big kids, but a lot of the treats we consume over Halloween can be toxic to our pets:

- Decking out houses and loud bangs

- Halloween and Bonfire Night safety

Melanie Sainsbury, Natures Menu veterinary nurse, said: “Halloween and Bonfire Night is a fantastic occasion for many humans, but for pets it can be a really scary and distressing time, which we wanted to highlight to owners. Often pets misunderstand the excitement we have around these celebrations and can find the loud bangs, fancy dress and bonfires upsetting. With pet parents during this time indulging in sweet treats and displaying eye-catching decorations, we all need to be more cautious with our furry-friends this Autumn.

“All owners want the very best for their pets and these tips are a great way to help avoid any distressing situations and keep our four-legged friends healthy and happy.”