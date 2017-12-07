Enjoy a FREE Christmas dinner in Sheffield

A care home in Sheffield will dish up FREE Christmas dinners to elderly residents in the town, who are over 65, in an effort to tackle what can be a lonely time of a year.

The Porterbrook, all-inclusive residential, dementia and respite care in Crosspool, is organising the three-course lunch on Thursday, December 14 (11am to 3pm) followed by an afternoon of entertainment for those who may end up spending Christmas Day alone this year.

The team at Porterbrook

The home, in Tapton Crescent Road, offers a range of exceptional facilities including a cinema room, on-site chef and fine dining, piano bar, hair salon, library, an aromatherapy room, private celebrations’ room and secure gardens.

The Porterbrook care home manager Sheilagh Sweeney said guests can expect a traditional Christmas dinner, including a vegetarian option, with all the trimmings and a glass of bubbly. This will be followed by Christmas pudding and tea or coffee.

Mrs Sweeney said: “It can be a very lonely time for lots of people at this time of year and some may end up spending Christmas Day alone.

“Here at The Porterbrook, we wanted to do something for the community in the lead up to Christmas which would give elderly pensioners, who have no family around them, some companionship and festive cheer. It also gives them the chance to see what life at The Porterbrook is like.

“We hope that people come, enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner, make new friends and enjoy the festivities. We want to make it a memorable day with a party atmosphere.”

For anyone over the age of 65 who would like to book their place at the free Christmas dinner at The Porterbrook please call Sheilagh on 0114 266 0808, email info@theporterbrookcare.com or visit www.theporterbrookcare.com