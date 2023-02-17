Enjoy a cuppa, a chat and great music with Lost Chord UK

Enjoy a cuppa, a chat and healthy burst of your favourite songs as South Yorkshire dementia charity Lost Chord UK brings the sound of music to Sheffield.

Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Clare Langan

Lost Chord UK is already well known throughout the city for its interactive music sessions which, for more than 20 years, have taken the power of live music into care homes and day centres.

Now, though, the charity is expanding its services, with a whole new programme of events aimed at taking music to the wider community.

The free Cuppa, Chat and Songs session - funded by South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation - are being held at venues as varied as the Salvation Army in Duke Street, the Quaker Meeting House in Sheffield city centre, the Age UK Sheffield Rosemary Memory Cafés, Dore Methodist Church and Bents Green Methodist Church at dates running through to April.

“Many people know about the Lost Chord UK care home sessions and their power to reach people in the most wonderful way through music from our team of professional musicians,” said Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Clare Langan.

“We have been increasingly aware though that there are many people living with dementia in their own homes who might not yet have had access to the work we are doing.

“Just come along and join us and discover how music really can be a magical and transformative experience.”

