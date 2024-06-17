The atmosphere at Sheffield’s Fan City 2024 was electric last night for England’s first match in the Euros - even if the game was nothing to write home about.

Scores of fans flocked to Devonshire Green yesterday (June 16) to see England beat Serbia 1-0 in their debut in the championship.

The fan zone - which is ticketed for all England games but free for everything else - features picnic tables, food & drink vans and a giant screen so supporters can enjoy the tournament together.

Even if the buzz of last night’s match was over in the first 10 minutes following Jude Bellingham’s early goal ahead of 80 minutes of back-and-forth, the mood on the Green was more than lively to make up for it.

See our gallery below of 16 of the best photos from the first England game from Sheffield’s Fan City 2024.

