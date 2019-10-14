England fan dies in Sofia ahead of Bulgaria game

An England fan has died in Sofia ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:07 pm
Updated Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:08 pm
A Bulgaria street seller holds up flags for sale as England fans enjoy the sunshine and a drink in the main parade street in Sofia ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria (pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

The 32-year-old British national is believed to have travelled to the Bulgarian capital to watch the game.

A spokesman for Bulgaria's Ministry of Interior said: “A 32-year-old man has sadly died. Police are working to clarify all the circumstances in this incident."

A cause of death has yet to be identified.

Read More

Read More
Councillor's anger after swan is 'battered to death' at side of River Don by 'evil' thugs in Mexborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The man’s death follows a separate incident in which a British man was reportedly taken to hospital this morning after clashes ahead of the match.

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office said: “Our staff are supporting a British man following an incident in Sofia and are in contact with the Bulgarian Police."

Ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday, England supporters were involved in violent clashes with police.

Asked about the trouble after the 2-1 defeat, England manager Gareth Southgate said: "Of course, always disappointing and I think I've always spoken about how we would want everybody to conduct themselves."