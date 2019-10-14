England fan dies in Sofia ahead of Bulgaria game
An England fan has died in Sofia ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria.
The 32-year-old British national is believed to have travelled to the Bulgarian capital to watch the game.
A spokesman for Bulgaria's Ministry of Interior said: “A 32-year-old man has sadly died. Police are working to clarify all the circumstances in this incident."
A cause of death has yet to be identified.
The man’s death follows a separate incident in which a British man was reportedly taken to hospital this morning after clashes ahead of the match.
The Foreign & Commonwealth Office said: “Our staff are supporting a British man following an incident in Sofia and are in contact with the Bulgarian Police."
Ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday, England supporters were involved in violent clashes with police.
Asked about the trouble after the 2-1 defeat, England manager Gareth Southgate said: "Of course, always disappointing and I think I've always spoken about how we would want everybody to conduct themselves."