Have your say

Engineers are carrying out repairs on a tram which has broken down in Sheffield this morning.

The tram came to a halt on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, during rush hour.

COURT: Men accused of murdering Doncaster boxer set to appear at court in Sheffield



POLICE: Gunmen hunted over house raid in Doncaster

Buses are replacing trams from Middlewood to Penistone Road, Bradfield Road and Hillsborough Interchange

READ MORE: Cannabis plants worth £580,000 found in Rotherham drug dens

More to follow.