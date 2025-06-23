Endcliffe Park: Sheffield City Council issues statement on hunt for operator for Victorian listed lodge

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 05:30 BST

Sheffield City Council has issued an update in its search for an operator to take on a listed lodge in one of Sheffield’s most popular parks.

The authority marketed the empty east entrance lodge in Endcliffe Park as a hospitality venue in autumn.

The grade II-listed building dating back to 1891 is near the Hunter’s Bar entrance and a famous weeping beech tree. It was a home but has been empty for two years.

Sheffield City Council is set to announce a hospitality operator for the east entrance lodge in Endcliffe Park.
Sheffield City Council is set to announce a hospitality operator for the east entrance lodge in Endcliffe Park. | nw

In April The Star learned the authority had had at least two offers to run it.

Applications were being reviewed and a frontrunner would be put forward for a decision by councillors on the Communities, Parks and Leisure Policy Committee in summer.

The Endcliffe Park entrance lodge could be turned into a restaurant.
The Endcliffe Park entrance lodge could be turned into a restaurant. | NW

Now ‘to let’ signs have been taken down.

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson said that the time period for taking enquiries had ended.

In July last year, a council report said the building was showing signs of deterioration and the cost of repairs would be paid by the operator.

The lodge, a former home, has been empty for two years.
The lodge, a former home, has been empty for two years. | NW

It added: “The council as sole trustee has a duty to manage the resources of the charity responsibly, which includes ensuring that its land and buildings are properly maintained and correctly used.

“With investment, the lodge has potential to transform this area of Endcliffe Park.”

The lodge is near a famous weeping beech at the entrance to Endcliffe Park.
The lodge is near a famous weeping beech at the entrance to Endcliffe Park. | National World

Endcliffe Park is run as a charity by Sheffield City Council.

In the year to March 31 last year it had a total income of £196,356 and total expenditure of £221,971, according to the Charity Commission.

A new operator for the cafe in the Botanical Gardens was announced in 2023.
A new operator for the cafe in the Botanical Gardens was announced in 2023. | NW

In 2023, the authority chose a new operator called Joni for a cafe in the Botanical Gardens near the Clarkehouse Road entrance.

At the time, reviewers spotted its amazing potential - with no nearby rivals and vast numbers of potential customers. One wrote that it had the ‘potential to be a goldmine’.

