Endcliffe Park: Sheffield City Council issues statement on hunt for operator for Victorian listed lodge
The authority marketed the empty east entrance lodge in Endcliffe Park as a hospitality venue in autumn.
The grade II-listed building dating back to 1891 is near the Hunter’s Bar entrance and a famous weeping beech tree. It was a home but has been empty for two years.
Applications were being reviewed and a frontrunner would be put forward for a decision by councillors on the Communities, Parks and Leisure Policy Committee in summer.
Now ‘to let’ signs have been taken down.
A Sheffield City Council spokesperson said that the time period for taking enquiries had ended.
In July last year, a council report said the building was showing signs of deterioration and the cost of repairs would be paid by the operator.
It added: “The council as sole trustee has a duty to manage the resources of the charity responsibly, which includes ensuring that its land and buildings are properly maintained and correctly used.
“With investment, the lodge has potential to transform this area of Endcliffe Park.”
Endcliffe Park is run as a charity by Sheffield City Council.
In the year to March 31 last year it had a total income of £196,356 and total expenditure of £221,971, according to the Charity Commission.
In 2023, the authority chose a new operator called Joni for a cafe in the Botanical Gardens near the Clarkehouse Road entrance.
