End of term fun and sun in Sheffield's Meersbrook Park
Live music, dancing and art activities were all part of a lively celebration of another successful term over, with the Heeley Trust.
Adult learners, along with staff and volunteers from the community organisation, got together with local residents in the sunshine, outside Meersbrook Hall, in Meersbrook Park.
Performances included one by the mental health friendly group Open Door Music, and learners had the chance to get up and try out some energetic Zumba dancing.
Those who fancied something a little more relaxed could try their hand at a practical mosaic making art session.
Free cycle health checks were given by CycleBoost at the Dr Bike workshop, and Pedal Ready helpers were ready to assist anyone who was keen to try out an electric bike, with a ride around the park.
Many local residents enrolled for community learning, along with health and wellbeing courses starting at the Hall and around the local area from September, this year.
Feedback from the event was very positive, said organisers, with learners remarking on how friendly, entertaining and informative the day was.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Extra course enrolment sessions are planned at Meersbrook Hall for those who missed the event on Tuesday, August 13, and Tuesday, September 10, from 1-4pm.
Matthew Reeve, the Learning Champion for the South and South West of Sheffield, said: “Our first Summer Party at Meersbrook Hall was very successful.
"It was great to see the community come together for music and food, and to take advantage of the many learning opportunities available at the hall and in the local area.
"We will definitely be planning more events like this in the future!”.
For more information about the Trust and its activities, visit http://heeleytrust.org/welcome and http://sheffieldonline.net/