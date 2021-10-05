Emotional reunion after Sheffield man reunited with wife after going missing for two days

A massive search operation was launched to try to find the man, named only as Rik, after he went missing on Sunday afternoon.

But he was finally found safe and well in Beighton this morning – to the great relief of his worried family.

Rik, who suffers from dementia, was taken to hospital for a check-up after his ordeal, and his grateful wife Linda told of her gratitude for the help that she and Rik had received.

Rik and Linda reunited at hospital in Sheffield after Rik was sound after going missing for two days

She said: “Thank you all so much, your support and love has helped me through this horrible time and it is wonderful that Rik has been found safe and well.

"We are currently at the hospital but have just been discharged to go home.

"You have all been amazing and please accept my heartfelt thanks.

"I have been overwhelmed by everybody’s kindness.

"Love, Linda and Rik.”

Search of Rother Valley

Dozens of police officers joined the search for Rik, who lives in Sheffield, but went missing at Rother Valley Country Park, near the cafe,on Sunday, October 3.

A police aeroplane was also deployed to look for the 62-year-old, who has Alzheimer’s and dementia, and drones had been sent up to try to trace him.

The police search included South Yorkshire Police’s mounted section, tactical support group and the local beat teams.

The fire service and mountain rescue teams were also involved in the search for Rik, who was found after a call from a member of the public in Beighton at around 8am today.