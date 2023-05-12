News you can trust since 1887
Emmaus Sheffield welcomes shoppers as cafe reopens after refurb

There's nothing better after a busy shopping session than the chance to sit down and enjoy a nice cuppa.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 12th May 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:21 BST
Emmaus Sheffield companion Stephen Evans welcomes visitors to the charity's new cafeEmmaus Sheffield companion Stephen Evans welcomes visitors to the charity's new cafe
Emmaus Sheffield companion Stephen Evans welcomes visitors to the charity's new cafe

And that’s why city homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield has refurbished and re-launched the cafe at its popular second hand superstore.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

One of the charity’s main fundraising schemes is its extremely popular second hand store at the organisation’s headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, close to the city’s Canal Basin.

And for weary bargain hunters, the Emmaus cafe has always been a popular feature.

Now the companions have given the space a major refurb and it is open again during daily shopping hours, offering tea, coffee, a range of other drinks and a selection of cakes.

“We felt it was time to freshen up the cafe and give it a whole new look so we are delighted to have it open and ready for our visitors again,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“Do come in and see us - we’re open every day of the week between10am and 4pm.”

To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield and its second hand superstore visit emmaus-sheffield.org.uk