Emmaus Sheffield launches 2024 stock appeal

City homeless charity Emmaus Sheffield is appealing for fresh stock as its popular second hand superstore prepares for a busy 2024.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 7th Dec 2023, 17:40 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 17:40 GMT
Emmaus Sheffield is the drug free working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

One of the charity’s main fundraising projects is its hugely popular second hand store which is open daily from 10am to 4pm at the Emmaus Sheffield headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to the city’s Canal Basin.

Emmaus Sheffield needs your unwanted itemsEmmaus Sheffield needs your unwanted items
“Christmas and New Year are always extremely busy for our retail section but that success, of course, now means we have a real need for more stock to keep our shelves full,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“We can take any large items of furniture as long as they have their fire safety labels still attached.

“We do also have a full collection service so there’s no need to worry about getting those items to us.

“And at the other end of the scale there is always a constant need for household items, electricals, bric-a-brac, books, CDs and DVDs and, of course, clothes for all ages.”

To find out more about Emmaus and how to arrange for a free collection simply visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk or call 0114 272 0677.