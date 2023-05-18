Emmaus Sheffield Companions set for spring with clothing grants

The Emmaus Sheffield companions are looking smart for Spring thanks to the support of the Hedley Foundation and the Freshgate Trust Foundation.

Emmas Sheffield companions with their new clothing selection

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a grant of £2,700 from the Hedley Foundation and £1,000 from the Freshgate Trust Foundation means the charity has been able to invest in new clothing.

The Hedley Foundation is an endowed grant giving charitable foundation which supports small to medium sized UK registered charities like Emmaus Sheffield, operating across the spectrum of social need.

The Trustees seek to help and improve the quality of life of people across the country, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, including young people, disabled people, the elderly and the terminally ill.

The Freshgate Trust Foundation is a grant making charity established in 1941 by Sheffield’s pioneering Harry Brearley, the discoverer of stainless steel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This level of support from the Hedley Foundation and the The Freshgate Trust Foundation comes at just the right time,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.“The grants will be put towards a fund to help provide our companions with new clothes.

“The money will be spent on the purchase of a supply of personal clothing for those arriving at Emmaus Sheffield without anything of their own.