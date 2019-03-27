If you’ve ever wanted a job where you can travel the world on a luxury airliner then you’re in luck.

Emirates is holding a huge recruitment day on Sunday March 31 in Sheffield, looking for cabin crew to join their multinational team.

Emirates Airline's Airbus A380 ( LEX VAN LIESHOUT/AFP/GettyImages)

The luxury airline wants both women and men to fill the new positions and the employment package is incredible.

Benefits of working for Emirates include tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

They also offers attractive concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends.

To land one of these fantastic roles, applicants must be at least 21-years-old at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates said: “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers. This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop in to the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.”

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews,” Jewsbury continued.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

The open day will start at 9am at the Holiday Inn Royal Victoria Sheffield.

To find out more, click here.