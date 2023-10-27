She was left living in a hotel room after her family's home was flooded by last week's torrential rain storm.

The family of a terminally ill teen who was left homeless by Storm Babet says they are "overwhelmed" by donations and housing offers from members of the public.

Richard Eden’s daughter Emily Eden, 18, is currently living in a hotel room with her family after they were forced to evacuate their home on Windermere Road, in Clay Cross.

Emily Eden with dad Richard Eden and mum Dawn. Dad Richard says he is "overwhelmed" at the kindness the public has shown his daughter following the floods brought on by Storm Babet.

Emily was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer just four weeks before her family home was inundated with flood water on October 20.

She had been receiving palliative care at home at the time, her wish being to spend her final days in the house where she grew up.

Since news spread of the family’s sad story has spread, members of the community have offered their homes rent free, to pay the family’s hotel bill and started fundraising pages.

A medical bed at the home of Richard Eden. Richard's daughter Emily has an aggressive form of cancer. Richard says Emily’s wish was to remain at home in her "comfort zone" and not in a hospice but the teen, who doesn’t have long to live, is now unlikely to return home.

Speaking about the kind gestures, Richard said the family was "overwhelmed".

He said: "We’ve had three offers of houses – people just coming out of the blue and offering their houses for free.

"Someone from our estate that we didn’t even know came and offered to pay the hotel bill for a fortnight."

Friends of the family have already set up an online fundraising page which had raised nearly £4,000 at the time of writing.

For more information or to donate, visit Emily's GoFundMe page here.

Speaking about the donations and offers of housing, Richard said: "It’s unbelievable, the response is overwhelming.

"It’s overwhelming how good people are, the community is amazing. All the good that people are doing really helps."

Despite numerous generous offers the family has so far been unable to find a house which can cater for Emily’s care needs.

As her condition deteriorates and mobility becomes more difficult, Richard says the teenager will need a bungalow.

He said: "Bungalows are very few and far between and at the moment she can manage stairs because she did at home.

"But it will come to the stage where she can’t – it would at least need a toilet downstairs."