Emerson Crescent fire Sheffield: Firefighters battle blaze in house near Parson Cross Park
Firefighters went sent out to deal with a house blaze on a Sheffield estate, after a fire broke out on Saturday night.
Three fire engines were sent to the scene by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service after a heater had caught fire inside the property, near Parson Cross Park.
Crews from the fire stations at Elm Lane, Rivelin, and Parkway were sent out after the blaze was reported at 10pm.
The crews spent over an hour dealing with the incident at the property, on Emerson Crescent.
Firefighters have logged the cause of the fire as accidental, and no injuries were reported in the incident.