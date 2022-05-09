Emergency services sent out to Sheffield suburb after power cut leaves thousands of homes without electricity

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid confirmed that at around 10.30pm last night (Sunday, May 8) a fault on the underground electricity network caused a power cut for some 4,700 homes and businesses in the S7, S8 and S11 postcode areas of Sheffield.

The spokeswoman added: “Our team was able to restore power to around 4,500 properties within 15 minutes, with the remaining back on by 1:15 am. Following reports of banging and a manhole cover becoming dislodged we worked with the police and fire brigade to ensure the area was safe.

“I would like to reassure our customers that faults of this nature are very rare and I want to thank those affected by the unplanned power cut for their patience whilst our teams worked to get the lights back on.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said officers were dispatched to Abbeydale Road last night, along with firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, in order to ‘ensure public safety’ while work to restore power to the area was carried out

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were dispatched to Abbeydale Road, along with firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, in order to ‘ensure public safety’ while work to restore power to the area was carried out.

The S7 postcode area includes: Abbeydale; Carter Knowle; Nether Edge; Millhouses and Beauchief. The S8 postcode area includes: Batemoor; Beauchief; Greenhill; Jordanthorpe; Lowedges; Meersbrook; Norton; Norton Lees; Woodseats and Meadowhead, while the S11 postcode area includes: Ecclesall; Endcliffe Park; Ecclesall Road; Greystones; Hunters Bar; Millhouses; Sharrow Vale; Nether Edge; Whirlow; Brincliffe; Bents Green; Ringinglow; Whirlow; Fox House; Park Head and Sharrow.