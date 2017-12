Have your say

Emergency services have rushed to a crash on a Derbyshire road.

Firefighters from Derbyshire and South Yorkshire and police and paramedics were called to Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, at around 12.45pm.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Crews rescued two people who were trapped in a car following a road traffic collision."

The emergency services have not revealed any more information about this incident at this stage.