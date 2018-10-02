`

Emergency services respond to incident at quayside near Sheffield city centre

Emergency services have responded to a incident at Victoria Quays, close to Sheffield city centre, this morning.

Police officers, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene.

Activity is centred around the top deck of the multi-storey car park.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Victoria Quays in Sheffield this morning

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.

