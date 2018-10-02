Emergency services respond to incident at quayside near Sheffield city centre

Emergency services have responded to a incident at Victoria Quays, close to Sheffield city centre, this morning.
CRIME: Funeral to be held for young man stabbed to death in Sheffield
Police officers, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene.
KAVAN BRISSETT MURDER: Everything we know so far
Activity is centred around the top deck of the multi-storey car park.
READ MORE: Man charged with child abduction following disappearance of Doncaster girl
Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
More to follow.