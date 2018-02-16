Emergency services discover man's body in Sheffield flat

Have your say

A man's body has been discovered at a Sheffield flat, police have confirmed.

Emergency services rushed to Woodhouse Road in Intake at around 4pm on Wednesday, February 14 after reports that a body had been found.

Emergency services on Woodhouse Road - Credit: Anthony Bell

Firefighters were called to break down the door of the property before paramedics confirmed that the man had passed away.

Police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Eye-witnesses said that emergency services were gaining access to a flat above the Corner Kitchen on Woodhouse Road.