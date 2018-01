Emergency services were called to a two-car smash in Rotherham last night.

They were alerted to a collision on Ryton Road, North Anston, at around 8.20pm and found that a black Nissan Navara and blue Citroen C3 had been involved.

The drivers and passengers in the cars sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Ryton Road was blocked at the time of the incident but was later cleared.