Emergency services called to police incident in Lowedges, Sheffield
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 10:29 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:01 am
South Yokshire Fire and Rescue said that they were called to the area at around 7.30pm on Monday, November 22, but said that there was no fire involved in the incident, which was described only as a ‘police-led’ incident.
They added that the fire service have now left the scene.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for information about the incident.