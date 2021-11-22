Emergency services called to police incident in Low Edges, Sheffield, this evening
Emergency services have been called to a police incident in Low Edges, Sheffield, this evening.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 10:29 pm
South Yokshire Fire and Rescue said that they were called to the area at around 7.30pm this evening, but said that there was no fire involved in the incident, which was described only as a ‘police-led’ incident.
They added that the fire service have now left the scene.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for information about the incident.