Emergency services have been alerted to a crash between a tram and car in a Sheffield suburb.
A green Mazda has been involved in a smash with a tram on Langsett Road, Hillsborough.
Cars can get past the crash scene but other trams heading towards Hillsborough are delayed because of the incident.
It is not yet known whether anyone was injured.