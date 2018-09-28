Emergency services called to child ‘knocked off bike’ on Sheffield road

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on a Sheffield road in which a child is reported to have been ‘knocked off’ a bike.
Eyewitnesses said the incident happened close to Richmond Medical Centre on Richmond Road earlier this morning.
COURT: Sheffield men jailed over drugs worth £60k found in city house
CRIME: Centertainment murder probe continues – one week on after killing in Sheffield
The casualty was tended to by members of the public before emergency services arrived at the scene.
TRIAL: ‘Half-naked man sexually assaulted me on Sheffield street,’ police officer tells jury
Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
More to follow.