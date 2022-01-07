Emergency services called to Buchanan Crescent, Parson Cross, Sheffield, after fire breaks out
A shocked Sheffield resident had to call emergency services after suffering a garden disaster.
Firefighters were called out to the property on Buchanan Crescent, near Parson Cross, after their garden storage box went up in flames last night, spending over an hour dealing with the incident
A Spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended an accidental fire involving a garden storage box at 9:55pm on Buchanan Crescent, Sheffield. The crew came away at 10.25pm.”