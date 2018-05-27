Emergency services called out to early morning roundabout crash in Sheffield

Have your say

The emergency services were called out to a collision on a Sheffield roundabout in the early hours of this morning.

The road traffic collision took place in Norton Avenue, Norton, at the roundabout with Lightwood Lane at around 2am.

The road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the collision.

A spokesman for Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead team said on Twitter: "Please be aware of a RTC Norton Avenue at the r'about with Lightwood Lane. Our teams are en route."