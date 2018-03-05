Emergency services called out to crash on M1 in South Yorkshire

Have your say

Emergency services have been called out to the M1 following a crash in South Yorkshire.

Police are on the scene between J37 and J36 of the M1 southbound heading from Barnsley towards Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed a car and a HGV lorry collided just before the turnoff for J36.

Both vehicles have been moved into the hard shoulder but debris has been littered along one of the lanes and traffic is starting to back up along the motorway.

The driver of the car was left shaken but no injuries have been reported.

A Highways England spokesman said: "J36 northbound - CCTV showing heavy traffic queuing to exit at J36. We are checking that the traffic lights are functioning correctly, please consider using J35A, which is clear at the moment."

Any information on this incident, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 643.