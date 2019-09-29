Emergency services called out to major Sheffield road following crash

The emergency services were called out to a major Sheffield road last night, following a one vehicle collision.

By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 07:47 am
Sheffield Parkway. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star.

Firefighters from the Central and Parkway stations were sent out to the collision on Sheffield Parkway at around 9pm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said one vehicle, carrying two people, was involved in the collision.

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the crash.

More to follow.