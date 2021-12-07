Emergency services called out as taxi catches fire on Guest Road, near Hunters Bar, Sheffield

Emergency services were called to the scene when a taxi caught fire on a Sheffield street last night.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:37 pm

A fire crew was dispatched to the site of the fire last night at 10pm when the blaze was reported on Guest Road, near Hunters Bar in the city

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A taxi was accidentally on fire at 10pm on Guest Road, Sheffield. Firefighters from Birley Moor station attended the incident. The crew left at 10:25pm."

A taxi caught fire on Guest Road, near Huntes Bar, last night
Emergency servicesSheffieldSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service