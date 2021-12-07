Emergency services called out as taxi catches fire on Guest Road, near Hunters Bar, Sheffield
Emergency services were called to the scene when a taxi caught fire on a Sheffield street last night.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:37 pm
A fire crew was dispatched to the site of the fire last night at 10pm when the blaze was reported on Guest Road, near Hunters Bar in the city
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A taxi was accidentally on fire at 10pm on Guest Road, Sheffield. Firefighters from Birley Moor station attended the incident. The crew left at 10:25pm."