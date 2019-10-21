Emergency services called after vehicle ploughs into house in Sheffield
Emergency services have been called to reports of a vehicle crashing into a house in Sheffield.
Fire Crews were called to Shirehall Road, in Shiregreen, at around 7.30pm today following reports that a vehicle had crashed into a building.
Three fire engines from Elm Lane, Central and Dearne Valley fire stations initially attended the scene.
However, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that currently, only one engine remains at the scene.
They refused to give more detail stating that the incident is a police matter.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further information.
Witnesses are reporting that the vehicle is a skip wagon which reversed into a house but this has not been confirmed.
More to follow.