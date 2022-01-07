Emergency services back at Cex on Sheffield High Street for second time in three days
Emergency crews were back at a Sheffield High Street shop on Wednesday night – after a second call in three days.
Firefighters and police cars were seen outside the Cex store at around 10pm on Wednesday, January 5, but police said the incident was a false alarm after a suspected fire or break-in. The shop sells and buys second hand video games, consoles, phones and DVDs.
Read More
A police spokesman said all was fine when they attended.
The previous incident, on Sunday, which is pictured, had seen South Yorkshire Police called at around 7.15pm, following reports of a burglary at the shop
Police said an unknown person had entered the shop via the roof space.
Enquiries into the Sunday incident are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 650 of January 2.”
Witnesses or anyone with information can also report information on crimes anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling their online form.