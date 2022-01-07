Firefighters and police cars were seen outside the Cex store at around 10pm on Wednesday, January 5, but police said the incident was a false alarm after a suspected fire or break-in. The shop sells and buys second hand video games, consoles, phones and DVDs.

A police spokesman said all was fine when they attended.

Emergency services outside Cex, on High Street, Sheffield, pictured on Sunday. Emergency services were back three days later

The previous incident, on Sunday, which is pictured, had seen South Yorkshire Police called at around 7.15pm, following reports of a burglary at the shop

Police said an unknown person had entered the shop via the roof space.

Enquiries into the Sunday incident are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 650 of January 2.”