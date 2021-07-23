Emergency services at the scene of Supertram crash in Sheffield

According to an eyewitness, the collision occurred around 12.15pm today at the Hyde Park stop, where the front of the tram appears to have ‘smashed in’.

Police are at the scene.

Tram crash at Hyde Park stop. Picture by James Russell

Stagecoach Supertram said: “Due to an RTC the following amendments have been made. Yellow service from Meadowhall will operate to Woodbourn Road/return.

"The service from Middlewood will operate to Sheffield Station/return. Apologies if you are affected.”

More to follow.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by James Russell