Emergency services at the scene as overturned lorry closes lane on M1 near Sheffield

Emergency services have closed one lane of the M1 close to Sheffield.

Highways England said an overturned HGV lorry prompted police and fire fighters to close one lane of the M1 southbound exit at junction 29 between Sheffield and Chesterfield.

A spokesman from Highways England said: "An overturned HGV has closed one lane on the M1 J29 southbound exit in Derbyshire. Derbyshire Police and Highways England traffic are officers on scene.

"Derbyshire Fire & Rescue are en route. Traffic passing the scene currently. The event is expected to clear between 19:30 and 19:45 on December, 29, 2017

