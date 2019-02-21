Have your say

A serious collision led to the closure of a city centre roundabout and surrounding roads in Sheffield overnight.

The multiple vehicle collision happened close to the St Mary’s Gate roundabout.

Emergency services dealt with a multiple vehicle collision in Sheffield city centre

READ MORE: Trio found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving in South Yorkshire horror crash

Emergency services raced to the scene and blocked off the roundabout while medics dealt with the casualties and police officers carried out enquiries to establish what exactly happened.

COURT: ‘I’m throwing you a lifeline to pull you away from depravity,’ judge tells Doncaster man who downloaded child abuse images

Eye witnesses said there were three vehicles involved but no details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

A police cordon was put in place around a crash scene in Sheffield city centre overnight

FIGURES: These are the worst areas of Sheffield for anti-social behaviour

The crash scene was cordoned off for a number of hours but it had been removed by 6am.

More to follow.